US to hold 60th election of president, vice president on Tuesday

NEW YORK, November 5. /TASS/. Americans will take to the polls on Tuesday to elect president and vice president.

The Republican tandem of former President Donald Trump and Ohio Senator James David Vance is vying for the White House with Democratic contenders Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Harris became the Democratic challenger after incumbent Joe Biden pulled out of the race.

Both candidates have campaigned vigorously in recent months, not holding back in their comments on each other and using sharp language. Trump, 78, accused Harris of lacking experience and blasted her policies as "radical left," and asserted that her election would lead to a socialist pivot. Harris, 60, responded by saying Trump is a threat to democracy and accused him of trying to undermine confidence in the electoral system.

Election results must be officially certified in states by December 19. Congress must certify the election’s outcome on January 6, 2025. The inauguration of the new president will take place on January 20.