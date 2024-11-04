Ukrainian forces lose 11,800 soldiers on LPR borders in a week — military expert

LUGANSK, November 4. /TASS/. Over the past week Russian troops of battlegroups North, South and West have eliminated11,800 soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries who tried to penetrate the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic, repelling 45 counterattacks of the Ukrainian army, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Over the past week, the armed units of Ukraine continued their attempts to contain the offensive actions of the Russian armed forces in the Kharkov region, the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics. From October 26 to November 1, 2024, units of the Battlegroups West and South repelled 45 enemy counterattacks. <...> The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of responsibility of the battlegroups North, South and West during the reporting period amounted to about 11,820 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries, which is 510 more than in the previous reporting period," Marochko said.

He added that during the mentioned period, the Russian military destroyed 196 vehicles, 89 various armored vehicles, five tanks, three multiple launch rocket system launchers, 96 field artillery guns, 18 electronic and counter-battery warfare stations and 30 field ammunition depots.