Russia says its troops mined, blocked one route used by Ukrainian forces in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Scouts from a paratrooper unit used mines to block one of the routes that Ukrainian forces used to attempt to enter the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In one of the sections of the engagement line near the Novy Put settlement in the Glushkovsky District of the Kursk Region, scouts from a Tula paratrooper unit entered the area of the Russian-Ukrainian state border and set up a mine barrier on the road, blocking one of the routes that Ukrainian forces regularly use to try to enter our territory, thereby restoring the state border in this particular section. Before the incursion of Ukrainian forces into the Kursk Region, a network of engineering barriers was built there to prevent the enemy from breaking through. The enemy, using foreign-made engineering equipment, was constantly crossing the state border in several spots in the Glushkovsky District," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, soldiers of the regiment's reconnaissance company with the call signs Porsh and Pochta destroyed the enemy that was covering the passage in the engineering barriers and moved forward to fulfill the combat mission.

"Afterward, having inspected the enemy's position, they discovered a mine barrier and utilized it to restore the integrity of the state border by stretching the barrier and placing mines to prevent a deployment of enemy reserves across the state border," the ministry said.