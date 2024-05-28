Russian Guardsmen uncover Ukrainian arms cache with over 100,000 munitions in LPR

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Russian National Guard has uncovered a Ukrainian field depot with over 100,000 munitions in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the Guard’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The Russian National Guard’s special operations units accomplishing objectives of the special military operation have uncovered a hidden field depot with cartridges for enemy small arms, artillery shells and engineer explosive items in a settlement in the Lugansk People’s Republic. The Russian Guardsmen have seized containers with cartridges of various calibers: in all, over 114,000 rounds of ammunition," the press office said.

The arms cache also stored more than 600 artillery shells and engineer explosive items, eight anti-tank missiles, over 100 grenade launcher projectiles and 136 fragmentation hand grenades and smoke grenades, it specified.

All the ammunition is fit for use and will be handed over to Russian army depots, the press office reported.