MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The current situation in the Ukrainian army is a catastrophe, as everything the military command is doing goes "against common sense," putting the Ukrainian armed forces on the verge of complete destruction, Ukrainian lawmaker Maryana Bezuglaya said on Saturday.

"What we see is a managerial collapse at the frontline. Even ammunition distributions are forwarded to the so-called ‘favorites’ rather than in accordance with the operational situation," Bezuglaya, who is a lawmaker with the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) wrote on her Telegram channel. "Military brigades are forced to engage in the trade of ammunition [between each other]."

The lawmaker accused Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky for his alleged failure of the military operation in Russia’s borderline Kursk area and the complicated situation in the southern directions of the frontline.

"Syrsky, realizes that the Kursk operation has failed, gone south… At the same time… the intensification of the [Russian forces'] offensive in the south became possible because, in particular, Syrsky had previously withdrawn units from there and did not react in any way to the next intelligence warnings," she wrote.