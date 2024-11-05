US election results will bring peace or third world war — Serbian leader

BELGRADE, November 5. /TASS/. The US presidential election will be decisive for all of mankind, it will bring about peace or a shift toward a third world war, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told TV Happy.

"This election is indeed the most important. Possibly, this is the most important election in human history which can lead to peace or war. It might happen. This is not for sure but it might happen that this election brings about peace or the continuation of a war which may result in a third world war," Vucic said.

The United States presidential election is set to be held on November 5. The Democrats were expected to be represented by the current US president, Joe Biden. However, following his poor performance at the June debate with ex-US President Donald Trump, he opted to withdraw from the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. She was later formally nominated as the party’s presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.