Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg appears at a rally in Georgia

TBILISI, November 4. /TASS/. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg joined an opposition rally in Georgian capital of Tbilisi on Monday, according to a TASS reporter at the protest.

Thunberg was seen surrounded by Georgian civil activists near the national legislature building where people protested against the recent parliamentary election. The opposition asserts that the election was rigged and is demanding a repeat vote.

Earlier on Monday, social media circulated photos of Thunberg in a Tbilisi cafe. According to some reports, she came to the country at the invitation of a non-governmental organization.

Georgia held its parliamentary election on October 26. According to the country’s Central Electoral Commission, the ruling Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia party secured 54% of the vote, allowing the Georgian Dream to form a government single-handedly. Four opposition parties surpassed the five-percent election threshold: the Coalition for Change (11%), the Unity — National Movement (10%), the Strong Georgia coalition (9%), and the Gakharia For Georgia party (8%) to win seats in parliament. All of the opposition parties and Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili refused to recognize the outcome of the elections, as they believe the vote was rigged.