Ukrainian ombudsman asks Russia to provide lists of Ukrainians POWs for exchange

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmitry Lubinets requested the lists of Ukrainian POWs that Russia is ready to exchange from his Russian counterpart Tatyana Moskalkova.

"As the Ukrainian ombudsman, I want to receive all lists of POWs that Russia is ready to return immediately from the Russian Human Rights Commissioner," he said on Telegram.

Previously, Moskalkova called on Ukraine to return to a constructive dialogue on the exchange of POWs, because this process proceeds with extreme difficulties due to its politicization by Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Russia has never rejected any POW exchange with Ukraine and carries these exchanges out with utmost professionalism.