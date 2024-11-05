Israel steps up readiness for potential Iranian strike — report

TEL AVIV, November 5. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces raised the level of readiness in anticipation of a potential Iranian retaliation to the latest Israeli strike, the Jerusalem Post reported, citing sources.

As part of the heightened alert, the IDF General Staff holds daily situational assessments across all its divisions, the report said.

"Despite various reports in foreign media, there is no confirmed information about the exact timing of a response," one source said.

The IDF has not ruled out the possibility of an Iranian response from Syria, Yemen, or Iraq, rather than directly from Iran, the newspaper reported.

On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces said it struck military sites inside Iran in response to "numerous continuous attacks." Iran’s air defense forces said in a statement that military facilities in the Ilam, Tehran and Khuzestan provinces came under attack, but suffered limited damage. At least four Iranian soldiers and one civilian were killed in the Israeli strikes.

On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile strike on Israel in response to the assassinations of key figures in the leadership of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Israel vowed to respond.