Azerbaijan, Iran hold joint naval drills in Caspian Sea

BAKU, November 4. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Iran have held joint naval tactical drill, AZIREX-2024, in the Caspian Sea, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said.

According to the ministry, the drills were held in the Iranian sector of the Caspian Sea.

"The drills, geared to strengthen Azerbaijani-Iranian military cooperation, focused on practicing rescue and medical skills, as well as search-and-rescue operations after shipwrecks and measures to ensure ship safety," it said.

The ministry said earlier that the drills involved two ships and more than 100 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Navy.