MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. T-80BVM tanks of the battlegroup East foiled a Ukrainian attack in the South Donetsk area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Crews of T-80BVM tanks of the battlegroup East from the Primorye Region thwarted an attack by Ukrainian military formations in the South Donetsk area of the special military operation. Intelligence spotted a cluster of Ukrainian troops at one of the sections of the engagement line. After checking and verifying the intelligence data, a decision was taken to inflict a fire impact on the enemy as it was planning to attack. The planned attack of the Ukrainian military formations was thwarted by precise fire of T-80BVM tanks from open firing positions. The enemy suffered losses in manpower and equipment," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, following the combat mission, the tank crews quickly left their firing positions and returned to the waiting area to evade retaliatory fire by enemy artillery. The crews keep their combat vehicles in constant combat readiness. In the waiting area they reload their ammunition and engage in performance checks of their armored vehicles.