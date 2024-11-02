MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. US citizen Daniel Martindale, 33, who for two years provided crucial data about the Ukrainian military with the Russian army across the frontline has told a news conference in Moscow that he does not want to return to the United States and would prefer to stay in Russia and obtain citizenship.

"For the last two years I've been involved in doing everything I can to preserve the lives of Russian soldiers and future Russian citizens in Ukraine," he said.

Martindale noted that after peace is restored, he would like to go back to farming.

"When the war is over and peace is restored, I would like to go back to farming. I would like to start a family in Russia. Perhaps to get involved in the production of farming household equipment for the Russian market, for the international market," he added.

Martindale has been on Ukrainian territory since February 11, 2022. Having proactively established contact with the Russian security services he reported the coordinates of Ukrainian military facilities for two years. The information obtained from him was repeatedly used to inflict losses on the Ukrainian military’s, equipment and personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On October 27 of this year, Russian soldiers performing combat missions near the village of Bogoyavlenka in the Donetsk People’s Republic took him out of the combat zone and brought him to Donetsk.