Russia’s latest Lotos artillery gun for paratroopers to receive counter-drone system

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russian specialists are choosing the best counter-drone technology for the Airborne Force’s latest Lotos self-propelled artillery gun originally omitted in its design, Kalashnikov Group President Alan Lushnikov told reporters at a proving ground of the Central Research Institute of Precision Machine-Building (TsNIItochmash, part of the Kalashnikov defense firm) on Saturday.

The new Lotos self-propelled artillery system designed for the Airborne Force has been sent for state tests after successfully undergoing all preliminary trials.

"The technical specifications originally lacked this technology because at the time of its acceptance for service, no one thought about drones as a threat and they simply did not exist then. Now we are choosing the best technical solution concurrently with state tests to have it available when the state trials are over and the weapon goes into serial production. And we will integrate it into its design," he said.