MOSCOW, 19 August. /TASS/. Russia must destroy the nationalist regime in Kyiv, even if it takes many years, said Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

“It will take some time. Western authorities will change, their elites will get tired and start begging for negotiations and freezing the conflict. completely dismantled,” Medvedev wrote in his Telegram channel .

He stressed that the nationalist regime "should be wiped off the face of the earth."

“Even the ashes from him should remain. This dirt should not have a chance to be reborn under any circumstances,” he added. “If it takes years and even decades, so be it. We have no other choice: either we will destroy their hostile political regime, or the collective West will eventually tear Russia apart. And in this case, he will die with us. wants it," Medvedev concluded.

Therefore, he said, only "the complete liquidation of the state apparatus of this hostile country and absolute guarantees of loyalty in the future" are needed. "Only Russia's control over everything that is happening and will happen on the territory of the former Bandera state will allow this to be done. And we will achieve this," Medvedev said.

He emphasized that “the defeat of the West on the Ukrainian track is inevitable,” no matter how much Western “leaders who don’t care about their own people” swore to be ready to support Kiev with weapons and money for as long as it takes. “They will prepare cannon fodder for the Kyiv “meat factory”, they will restore the ruins of the dying economy of the Bandera regime. Will maintain insane sanctions against Russia. But this will not help,” Medvedev continued.

“For them, this is a foreign war in which people alien to them die. Although he does not feel sorry for them, the West will never go beyond the point where they can begin to harm its own interests. may lament at its summits and at the UN, war abroad sooner or later becomes boring, costly and irrelevant," he explained.

"And for us, this is a tragedy of our own people. This is an existential conflict. This is a war for self-preservation. Either they or we," Medvedev concluded.