Syria demands UNSC take measures to stop Israel’s attacks

BEIRUT, November 4. /TASS/. Syria demands the United Nations Security Council compel Israel to stop aggressive attacks, the Syrian foreign ministry said.

"Non-stop barbaric attacks on civilian facilities are the result of the lack of any serious measures to stop the criminal policy of the Israeli occupational regime," the SANA news agency quoted the ministry’s statement. "That is why Syria demands the UN Security Council take immediate measures to stop the Israeli aggression and hold accountable those responsible for the violation of the rights of people in this region."

A source in the Syrian defense ministry told the agency earlier that Israel had staged an attack from the occupied Golan Heights on Monday evening. "The Israeli enemy conducted an aggressive attack on a number of civilian facilities south of Damascus, incurring serious damage," the source said.