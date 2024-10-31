Prosecutor's Office deems activities of US-based business society undesirable in Russia

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has declared the activities of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO), an international company incorporated in the United States, undesirable in Russia, the press service of the agency told TASS.

"The Prosecutor General's Office of Russia has determined that the activities of the international non-governmental Young Presidents Organization (YPO) are undesirable in the country," the report states. "Since the onset of the special military operation, YPO has been engaged in promoting the policies of unfriendly states regarding the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Additionally, the organization actively supports the LGBT community, which contradicts Russian law," the Prosecutor General's Office explained.

The organization is based in the US, and is an invitation-only business society. Its key task is to engage young businessmen in social projects in order to train and educate future leaders aligned with US interests. One of its main functions is to bring promising young people to the West.

YPO's activities aim to foster a pro-Western worldview among Russian youth and operate without external oversight. The organization promotes social dissent and seeks to amplify information pressure on Russia through economic representatives. It also collaborates with US security agencies and organizations that have been designated as undesirable in Russia.