NATO undecided on intercepting projectiles over Ukraine — top Polish diplomat

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Warsaw and its NATO partners have not yet decided as to whether they will intercept projectiles over Ukrainian territory, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told Polsat.

"Such a decision has not yet been made, Poland together with NATO will make the decision," the top Polish diplomat said.

On July 8, following talks with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Warsaw and its NATO partners will discuss the possibility of taking down projectiles over western parts of Ukraine near the Polish border.

A provision on the need to launch this discussion was included in the bilateral agreement on long-term cooperation on defense and security signed by Tusk and Zelensky in Warsaw on that day.

Washington was skeptical about Warsaw’s idea. For instance, US National Security Council (NSC) Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby noted that this may escalate the conflict.