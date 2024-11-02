Medvedev sees West waging real war on Russia in Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. What the West is waging on Ukrainian soil against Russia is not a proxy war but rather a real war, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told RT in an interview.

"Our current adversaries argue that they have a right to send any weapons to Ukraine or that they have a right to dispatch their advisors to consult on how to conduct hostilities. 'We will give you the coordinates of Russian facilities,' they say, which essentially means our specialists will target them with missile attacks," the politician said. "This, actually, is the recognition that a war is being waged against Russia," he maintained.

"This is no longer a proxy war. This is just a war. This is a real war," Medvedev emphasized.

Commenting on political scenarios, he said that "the situation on the chessboard" was constantly changing and that "one day there may be a zugzwang."