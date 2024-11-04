Sandu wins Moldova's elections with 55.33% of votes, Stoianoglo gains 44.67%

CHISINAU, November 4. /TASS/. Incumbent Moldovan President Maia Sandu won the second round of the presidential election with 55.33% of votes, while former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo received 44.67%, according to preliminary results published by the Central Election Commission after processing 100% of the votes.

In total, 1,699,025 people came to the polling stations in Moldova and abroad, which is more than 54.31% of the people included in the electoral lists. In the second round of the 2020 presidential elections, this figure reached 58.22%.

At the same time, 328,855 voters took part in the elections abroad this time, which became an absolute record for the country. The most crowded polling stations were those in Moscow, where there were only two and voters used all 10,000 ballot papers.