MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 150 troops in the Kursk area in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Ukraine’s total losses since fighting began in the region have exceeded 29,250 troops.

Russia’s Battlegroup North repelled three Ukrainian counterattacks towards the settlements of Malaya Loknya, Novoivanovka and Plyokhovo.

TASS has gathered the main information about the situation in the region.

Operation to wipe out Ukrainian units

- Units of Russia’s Battlegroup North continued offensive operations in the past day, defeating the forces of the 21st, 22nd, 41st and 115th mechanized brigades, the 17th Tank Brigade, the 82nd and 95th air assault brigades, the 36th Marine Brigade, and the 112th and 129th territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near Daryino, Leonidovo, Nokolayevo-Daryino, Novoivanovka and Plyokhovo.

- The battlegroup’s units repelled three enemy counterattacks towards Malaya Loknya, Novoivanovka and Plyokhovo.

- Russian aircraft, artillery units and missile forces continued to hit Ukrainian troops and equipment in the Kursk Region.

Strikes on Ukrainian reserves

- Russian tactical aircraft and missile forces struck the reserves and the gathering points of the 21st, 22nd, 41st, 47th, 61st and 115th mechanized brigades, the 95th air assault brigades, the First Special Forces Brigade, the 103rd, 106th and 129th territorial defense brigades in the Sumy Region.

Ukrainian losses

- The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 150 troops in the past day, as well as an infantry fighting vehicle, an electronic warfare station and five motor vehicles.

- Since the start of fighting in the Kursk area, the enemy has lost more than 29,250 troops, 180 tanks, 106 armored personnel carriers, 102 infantry fighting vehicles, 1,063 armored combat vehicles, 785 motor vehicles, 255 artillery pieces, and 40 multiple launch rocket systems, including eleven US-made HIMARS launchers and six MLRS launchers, as well as ten missile launchers, seven transport-loading vehicles, 59 electronic warfare systems, 12 counterbattery radars, four air defense radars, and 25 pieces of engineering equipment.