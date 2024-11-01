For US losing dollar as a standard of settlements would be like losing a war, Trump says

NEW YORK, November 1. /TASS/. Under the current US administration, the dollar has begun to lose its status as a standard of international settlements, for Washington the logical conclusion of this process will be comparable to losing a war, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson.

The conversation was held in Glendale (Arizona) in front of the audience.

"We are losing the dollar as a standard (of international settlements - TASS) because of these people (leaders of Russia, China and a number of other countries - TASS). <...> If we lose the dollar as a standard, it is like losing a war. No way this will happen to me," he said.

Trump also criticized the current US administration for allowing the unification of Russia, China, Iran, the DPRK and a number of other countries into one group.