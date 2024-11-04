MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost more than 29,600 servicemen in Russia’s Kursk Region since the beginning of their attack on the border areas of the region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In total, during the military operations in the Kursk direction, the enemy lost more than 29,600 servicemen, 184 tanks, 106 infantry fighting vehicles, 107 armored personnel carriers, 1,078 armored combat vehicles, 808 cars, 259 artillery pieces, 40 multiple launch rocket system launchers, including 11 HIMARS and 6 MLRS," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost over 350 servicemen, four tanks, and four Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in Russia’s Kursk region. "Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 350 servicemen, four tanks, four US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, one armored personnel carrier and 15 armored combat vehicles, as well as four artillery pieces, two mortars, one Osa anti-aircraft missile system, 23 vehicles, and one unit of engineering equipment," the report said.

At the same time, Russian servicemen from North battlegroup repelled two counter-attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Novoivanovka in the Kursk Region in one day, thwarting attacks near Leonidovo and Plekhovo.

"Units of Russia’s North battlegroup continued offensive operations, during which they defeated formations of the 21st, 22nd, 41st, and 115th mechanized brigades, the 17th tank brigade, the 82nd and 95th airborne assault brigades, the 36th naval brigade, the 112th and 129th territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Daryino, Leonidove, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Novoivanovka, and Plekhovo. Units of the group repelled two enemy counter-attacks in the direction of the settlement of Novoivanovka, and also thwarted attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of the settlements of Leonidovo and Plekhovo," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 30 people killed and wounded, and two vehicles were destroyed.