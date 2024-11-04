BRICS countries dominate world economy — official

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. BRICS countries continuously dominate the global economic growth, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin said.

"BRICS countries are continuously dominating the global economic growth and are already leaders in the world economy. These are objective processes connected with a large number of factors," Oreshkin said.

He pointed to the improved quality of life in the BRICS countries, the birth rate among the key factors and noted other demographic and socio-economic reasons.

"The fastest growth is seen in South Asia, in African countries. Nigeria, Ethiopia are quite big [in terms of growth]. All these countries will drive the world economy," Oreshkin noted.