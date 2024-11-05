At least 70 people killed in Gaza over past 24 hours — TV

DUBAI, November 5. /TASS/. At least 70 Palestinians have been killed over the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip in attacks by Israeli troops, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, about 45 of them were residents of northern parts of the embattled enclave. No information on injuries has been provided.

Earlier, Al Jazeera reported 37 fatalities in the region, noting that 25 of them occurred in the north.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 43,400 Palestinians have been killed and 102,300 wounded in the Gaza Strip since the conflict escalated in October 2023.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.