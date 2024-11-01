MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Ukrainians do not want to continue the conflict with Russia and oppose the policy of Vladimir Zelensky, but the US has banned presidential elections in Ukraine to continue using it for its own interests, Iranian political and security expert Professor Ruhollah Modabber told TASS.

"The Ukrainian people are currently being held hostage by the United States. Washington has effectively banned free elections in Ukraine, recognizing that many citizens do not wish to continue the war with Russia and are calling for the replacement of Vladimir Zelensky, who has been in office since May 20, in violation of the Ukrainian constitution," the agency source stated.

According to the political analyst, "after the liquidation of a group of saboteurs in the Bryansk Region, it was revealed that former members of the US army are fighting alongside soldiers of the Kiev regime." "On the one hand, this shows that Kiev is trying to make up for its own losses with foreign mercenaries, and on the other hand - that the people of Ukraine have not even the slightest desire to cooperate with Zelensky's regime and go to war for him," the analyst explained.

On October 28, the Public Relations Center (PRC) of the FSB reported that four saboteurs were killed during an attempted invasion of the Bryansk Region. Among the recovered items, authorities found a tattoo marking the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Parachute and Airborne Reconnaissance Regiment of the US Army. The saboteurs were also in possession of foreign weapons and equipment, a Canadian flag, a prayer book in Polish, and a tactical training notebook in English.