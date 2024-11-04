Putin meets with visiting North Korean foreign minister — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with visiting North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"President Putin received in the Kremlin North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, who is on a working visit to Russia," he said.

On November 1, Choe Son Hui held talks with her Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. The two top diplomats unveiled a memorial plaque at the Yaroslavsky railway station dedicated to Kim Il Sung's visit to the USSR in 1949.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news conference that Choe Son Hui is paying a visit in accordance with an agreement that was reached during the Russian-Korean summit in Pyongyang in June.