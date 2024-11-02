US warns it won’t be able to restrain Israel if Iran attacks — report

WASHINGTON, November 2. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden’s administration warned Iran against a new attack on Israel, and said the US won’t be able to restrain the Israelis, Axios reported.

"We won't be able to hold Israel back, and we won't be able to make sure that the next attack will be calibrated and targeted as the previous one," a US official told the news website.

An Israeli official said the message was passed from Washington to Tehran through the Swiss.

Israeli could respond even if the Iranian attack comes from Iraqi territory.

"It will depend on how massive the attack is and what are its results," an Israeli official told Axios.

According to the report, the Israeli attack on Iran on October 25 took place after several weeks of consultation with the US about what kind of targets to strike.

The White House declined to comment. The Iranian mission to the UN did not immediately provide a comment.

Trading blows

Axios reported on October 31, citing Israeli intelligence sources, that Iran is preparing to launch a major strike against Israel from Iraqi territory before the November 5 US presidential election in response to a recent attack by the Jewish state. According to the report, Tehran could use a large number of drones and ballistic missiles for the strike.

On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces said it struck military sites inside Iran in response to "numerous continuous attacks." Iran’s air defense forces said in a statement that military facilities in the Ilam, Tehran and Khuzestan provinces came under attack, but suffered limited damage. At least four Iranian soldiers and one civilian were killed in the Israeli strikes.

On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile strike on Israel in response to the assassinations of key figures in the leadership of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Israel vowed to respond.