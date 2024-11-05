Kremlin spokesman denies Russia ships explosives across EU

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied allegations implicating Russia in shipping explosives to the European Union by parcel delivery services, the The Wall Street Journal reported.

The newspaper ran a story asserting that Russia shipped explosive substances as part of some covert operation.

"We have never heard any official accusations," Peskov told the WSJ. "These are traditional unsubstantiated insinuations from the media."

Polish prosecutors said in October that special agents detained four people on suspicion of being members of an international sabotage group that engaged in shipping explosives by parcel delivery services. According to the investigation, the group sent parcels with such substances to EU countries and the UK, and the shipments later detonated or ignited while en route. Polish authorities said the ultimate aim of the suspects was to use the channel to send explosive parcels to the US or Canada.