Events in Bangladesh show similarities with color revolutions — Indian expert

NEW DELHI, August 7. /TASS/. The recent events in Bangladesh show similarities with other color revolutions in different countries and indicate the strengthening of the Anglo-American presence in the Bay of Bengal region, former Indian diplomat and expert in international security Melkulangara Bhadrakumar told TASS.

"The striking similarity of what happened with other color revolutions must be noted. Wherever Americans demand 'democratization', there is invariably a regime change agenda. This is axiomatic. And when it comes to Bangladesh, it is a lynchpin of the Indo-Pacific strategy," the expert said.

"Bangladesh is becoming a crucial player in the geopolitics of the region following the failure of the recent color revolution in Thailand, the stalemate in Myanmar, India's refusal to be a pro-western ally and, of course, China's consolidation in Sri Lanka and Myanmar," he stressed.

"All this is happening against the backdrop of the historical moment in the volatile world order, which is in transition. I tend to see the regime change in Pakistan in 2022 and now in Bangladesh in this light," he added.

According to him, "these developments signifying the ascendance of Anglo-American influence in the highly strategic Bay of Bengal region are a setback for both India and Russia — and China, for that matter — for whom [Sheikh] Hasina was a time-tested friend."

"Hasina pursued a robustly independent multi-vector foreign policy. Americans will not allow such freedom or strategic autonomy," the expert believes.

Events in Bangladesh

On August 5, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country amid mass anti-government protests. It was decided to form an interim government. On August 6, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus was appointed its head.

Riots that broke out after anti-government protests continue in a number of cities across the country. The protesters are mostly young people dissatisfied with the high unemployment rate and lack of prospects.

Earlier in an interview, Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy did not rule out that Pakistan and the United States were behind the change of power in Bangladesh. According to him, the US Department of State has been critical of his mother. In addition, he pointed out that the US prefers governments that are more under their control or follow their instructions.