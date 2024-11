MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. An industrial facility suffered damage in the Dnepropetrovsk Region of Ukraine last night, Sergey Lysak, head of the regional military administration, wrote on Telegram.

Infrastructure facilities have been damaged in the Ukraine-controlled part of the Zaporozhye Region, head of the Kiev-installed regional administration Ivan Fyodorov wrote on Telegram.

Meanwhile, explosions have been reported in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev and the Kirovograd Region.