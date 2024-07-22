Kremlin spokesman says he cannot recall Putin ever talking to Kamala Harris

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, who has been serving under Vladimir Putin since 2000, has said that he cannot recall a single instance where Vladimir Putin talked with US Vice President Kamala Harris, potential Democratic nominee for US president.

"I cannot recall anything like that right now. When Putin met with [US President Joe] Biden, Mrs. Harris was not in Geneva," he told journalists when asked whether Putin had ever met with Harris. Putin and Biden held talks in Geneva on June 16, 2021.

"Frankly speaking, I cannot recall a single contact between President Putin and Mrs. Harris," he said.

There is no mention of Putin ever having contact with Harris on the Kremlin website either.