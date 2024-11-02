MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have faced one of the most powerful offensives of the Russian army since February 2022, Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky said at a meeting with a delegation of the Czech military led by the chief of the General Staff Lieutenant-General Karel Rehka.

"Active combat operations that continue in certain directions require constant renewal of resources. The Ukrainian army is confronted with one of the most powerful offensives by the Russians [since February 2022]," Syrsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted the Czech Republic’s support for Ukraine, such as a coalition to develop artillery, armored vehicle capabilities, an aviation coalition, and an integrated air defense system coalition, and expressed the hope that these initiatives would continue.

On October 31, Syrsky informed General Christopher Cavoli, the commander-in-chief of NATO's forces in Europe, who also heads the US European Command, about heavy fighting along the entire frontline.

Vladimir Zelensky earlier said that in a situation where the ratio of troops was one to eight in Russia’s favor Ukrainian soldiers should retreat. In turn, the head of Ukraine’s Supreme Court, Stanislav Kravchenko, on October 29, reported a significant upsurge in desertion from the Ukrainian army, describing the situation as threatening. Verkhovna Rada member Maryana Bezuglaya also indirectly acknowledged the Ukrainian army’s significant personnel problems. She said the General Staff first ordered the transfer of 20% of medics to infantry units. A short while later Syrsky ordered the transfer of military aviation’ technical personnel to infantry.