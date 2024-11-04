Around 100 air attacks of Ukrainian Armed Forces in DPR were foiled in one week

DONETSK, November 4. /TASS/. Ninety-six airstrikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces were thwarted in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in one week, the regional FSB department reported.

"Last week, the Kupol Donbassa air defense and electronic warfare system foiled 96 terrorist attacks by Ukrainian drones over Donetsk and Makeyevka," the report said.

In particular, a fixed-wing drone without a warhead or visual surveillance equipment was eliminated in the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk, near an energy facility, which was intended to distract the air defense system.