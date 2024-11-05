Bulgaria, Westinghouse sign engineering deal for additional reactors at Kozloduy NPP

SOFIA, November 5. /TASS/. Bulgaria’s Kozloduy NPP - New Build and a Westinghouse-led consortium signed an engineering services contract for the 7th phase of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plan.

"As part of the deal to be implemented by Westinghouse and Hyundai, a plan and estimate for the construction of Phase 7 must be drawn up. This preparatory work will cost $350-$370 million. It is necessary to make a final investment decision," caretaker Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov said at the formal signing ceremony.

"Bulgaria has over 50 years of experience in the construction of nuclear facilities. And today's event will build on this experience and contribute to the independence, diversification and stability of nuclear energy in the country and throughout Southeast Europe. We are convinced we are on the right path," said Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev.

The Bulgarian legislature ratified an agreement with the US in 2024 on cooperation in nuclear energy, which provides for joint work on building two AP1000 nuclear reactors at the Kozloduy NPP. Bulgaria plans to start up the 7th phase by 2034. The cost of construction has not been determined yet, but is expected to be between $14 billion and $30 billion.