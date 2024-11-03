Russian forces destroy US-made Stryker armored fighting vehicle in Kharkov Region

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russian forces have destroyed a US-made Stryker armored fighting vehicle in the Kharkov Region using a drone, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Service members from Battlegroup North’s reconnaissance unit identified a US-made Stryker armored fighting vehicle using a drone. The vehicle was carrying Ukrainian troops near the town of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region. The target was attacked by an FPV drone. Objective control systems recorded the drone hitting the armored fighting vehicle in real time," the statement reads.