Crowds throw mud at Spanish king during visit to flood zone

MADRID, November 3. /TASS/. Residents in the town of Paiporta, Spain, affected by floods, tossed mud and insults at King Felipe VI and his entourage during his visit to the natural disaster zone.

The ABC newspaper reported that the king tried to calm down the enraged flood survivors as they were shouting: "Murderers!" and flinging mud at him and the officials.

As a result, the monarch’s visit to Paiporta was cut short.

On October 29, the Spanish State Meteorological Agency issued weather warnings for various regions of the country due to heavy rains. In the southern and eastern parts of Spain, where rainfall has been particularly intense, the danger level was raised to the maximum. Spain’s eastern province of Valencia was most affected by the disaster. So far, 220 deaths have been reported, and the search for the missing continues.