MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Military assistance to Ukraine from the United States and Europe surpassed 100 billion euros, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga said.

"As of August 31, 2024, the US has provided 56.8 billion euros worth of military assisatnce to Ukraine. At the same time, military assistance to Ukraine from European states total 54.6 billion euros," he said at a news conference in Kiev with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

Ukraine regularly asks for additional military assistance from its Western partners, occasionally criticizing them for delays and insufficient amount of supplies. That’s how Kiev attempts to shift the blame for failures Ukrainian forces onto its allies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that supplies of more weapons to Kiev will not change the situation on the battlefield, but will only cause the conflict to last longer.