Fencing installed around Harris’ residence in Washington ahead of election

WASHINGTON, November 4. /TASS/. Fencing will be installed around US Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, the White House, and the Palm Beach County Convention Center located near Republican candidate Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida ahead of the upcoming general presidential election in the United States, the US Secret Service told TASS.

"The U.S. Secret Service is working closely with our federal, state and local partners in Washington, D.C. and Palm Beach County, Florida to ensure the heightened levels of safety and security this Election Day. In the coming days, fencing and other physical public safety measures will be installed around the Naval Observatory (the vice-president’s residence - TASS), White House, and the Palm Beach County Convention Center (ex-President and Republican candidate Donald Trump’s location during ballot counting). These enhancements are not in response to any specific issue but are part of wide-ranging public safety preparations for Tuesday's election," it said.

Apart from that, additional fencing will be installed around the US Capitol and the US Department of the Treasury in Washington. The police also warned that traffic will be blocked along a number of streets in the vicinity of the Howard University, where Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris will watch vote counting from.

On November 5, the United States will hold presidential elections. Trump and Harris are running for office. Trump served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, while Harris currently holds the position of US vice president.