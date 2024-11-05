Russia’s Ionosfera-M satellites successfully put into orbit after launch

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT, November 5. /TASS/. Two Ionosfera-M heliogeophysical satellites were successfully put into orbit after blasting off atop a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from Vostochny Spaceport, Roscosmos said in a statement.

"The heliogeophysical satellites Ionosfera-M No. 1 and No. 2 were placed into the Earth's sun-synchronous orbit," the statement said.

The rocket also carried 53 other satellites.

Ionosfera-M satellites are part of a constellation that is being built to monitor the Earth’s ionosphere and the Sun, among other things. For example, they will help study the distribution of ozone in the upper atmosphere and monitor radiation levels.

The constellation will include a total of four Ionosfera-M satellites and one Zond-M satellite. The third and fourth satellites are scheduled to be launched in April 2025.