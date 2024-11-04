Opposition rally near parliamentary building in Tbilisi ends without incidents

TBILISI, November 4. /TASS/. The rally of protest against the outcome of the recent parliamentary elections in Georgia, which was held in front of the parliamentary building in downtown Tbilisi, finished without any incidents, a TASS correspondent reported.

The rally was organized by Georgia’s opposition, which doesn’t recognize the election results. Opposition leaders announced plans to disrupt the first session of the newly-elected parliament. The rally was followed by a march along Tbilisi’s central streets. The demonstrators decided to gather for another rally on Tuesday near the Palace of Sport.

Georgia held its parliamentary election on Saturday, with 18 parties involved, including the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, which has been in power for 12 years. Electronic ballot boxes were used during these elections for the first time. According to the latest data from the country’s Central Electoral Commission, the ruling party secured 53.93% of the vote, allowing the Georgian Dream to form a government independently. Additionally, the Coalition for Change (11%), the Unity - National Movement (10.16%), the Strong Georgia coalition (8.8%), and the Gakharia For Georgia party (7.76%) have also won seats in parliament, while other parties failed to surpass the five-percent election threshold.

President Zourabichvili and all the opposition parties refuse to recognize the election results, slamming them as rigged.