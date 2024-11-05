Situation dire for Ukrainian troops along entire frontline, says DPR head

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The frontline situation is deteriorating for Ukrainian troops in the Donbass region, Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said during a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel on Tuesday.

"We observe certain difficulties emerging for the enemy, proceeding from the level of mobilization, forced mobilization ongoing on Ukrainian territory. Calls to lower the conscription age down to 18 years can be heard from Ukrainian TV screens ever more frequently," the DPR head said.

Meanwhile, the potential of Ukrainian armed forces should not be underestimated, he cautioned.