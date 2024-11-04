Kursk region will be cleared of Ukrainian forces — Putin

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident that the Kursk region will be completely liberated from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to him, the work of volunteers will be in great demand in this region.

"When we will have liberated the territory from the enemy, there will be a lot of work for you, too," Putin said, addressing activists of the military-patriotic center Vympel from the Kursk region.

He added that victory is impossible without volunteers who support the fighters at the front.