Over 78 mln US citizens vote early in presidential election — Florida State University

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. More than 78 million US citizens took advantage of the opportunity to vote early before the elections to be held on November 5, according to data published by Florida State University.

According to the report, more than 42.6 million people attended polling stations, and about 35.3 million voted by mail.

The total number of registered voters in the United States is about 168 million. The highest turnout was recorded in Texas (8.9 million votes), Florida (8.1 million), California (7.6 million), North Carolina (4.4 million) and Georgia (4 million).

The next general elections in the United States are to be held on November 5. Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris will compete for the post of head of state. Trump was the 45th American president (2017-2021). He lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden and is now attempting to return to the White House. Harris has served as vice president since January 2021.