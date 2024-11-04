West itself signed death warrant for dollar, turning it into punishment tool — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. The West itself has signed the death warrant for the dollar as a global reserve currency, turning it into an instrument of punishment for geopolitical competitors, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The dollar, which for decades has been advertised to us as the common property of all mankind, has been turned into a weapon of oppression and punishment of geopolitical competitors and simply disobedient ones. In doing so, they have essentially written a death warrant for the dollar as a global reserve currency and a means of international settlement," he said.

"As a result, the United States and its allies are themselves destroying the system of globalization that they nurtured and promoted to the whole world," Lavrov added.

At the same time, the volume of mutual settlements in national currencies in foreign trade between the BRICS member countries reaches around 65%. "Let me remind you once again that the share of national currencies in Russia's settlements with the countries of the SCO and the Eurasian Economic Union has exceeded 90%, and with the BRICS countries we have reached 65%, and this figure is growing," the minister said.