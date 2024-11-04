US-led coalition aircraft violate Syrian airspace eight times in past day

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area eight times during the past day, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continue to create dangerous situations that may cause air accidents or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "A pair of the coalition’s F-15, a pair of F/A-18 (two times) fighter jets and a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, eight times during the day."

Apart from that, in his words, as many as 5,175 people crossed Syria’s border from Lebanon via the checkpoints of Al-Arida, Al-Jawasiyeh, Al-Dabousiyah, Jisr Qamar, and Jdaidet Yabous during the past day.

He also said that Russian military police units conducted patrols in the Raqqa and al-Hassakah governorate.

"During the past day, no shelling attacks on government forces by terrorist groups were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone," he added.