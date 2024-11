Japan’s defense minister says North Korea launched 7 missiles that flew 400 km each

TOKYO, November 5. /TASS/. North Korea launched seven short-range ballistic missiles on Tuesday morning, Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said.

"At least seven missiles covered 400 kilometers each, flying at an altitude of 100 kilometers," he said, FNN television reported.

The missile launch was earlier reported by the Japanese Coast Guard. The missiles splashed down outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Japan issued a protest to Pyongyang through diplomatic channels

On October 31, North Korea tested its newest intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-19.