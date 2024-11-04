Ukraine lost 6,000 more fighters on LPR borders in one month than in September

LUGANSK, November 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost 6,000 more fighters on the borders of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) in October than in the previous month - almost 53,000 people, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"In October, the armed formations of Ukraine continued their attempts to stop the advance of our troops. Last month, 200 enemy counter-attacks were repulsed on the LPR borders (86 more than in September). As a result of the decisive actions of our units, 11 settlements (in the LPR) were liberated, which is the most successful result this year. The enemy's losses in the reporting period amounted to about 52,795 Ukrainian fighters and mercenaries, which is 5,960 more than in September," Marochko said.

He added that during this period the Russian Armed Forces destroyed 746 vehicles, 365 various armored vehicles, 61 tanks, 12 launchers of multiple launch rocket systems, 499 field artillery pieces, 114 electronic and anti-battery warfare stations, and 169 field ammunition depots.