Talks on settlement in Gaza continue — diplomatic source

TEL AVIV, November 5. /TASS/. After the US said that the Palestinian Hamas movement had rejected Egypt’s proposal for a short-term ceasefire in Gaza, talks are still underway and mediators are still trying to broker an agreement, a diplomatic source familiar with the matter told the Times of Israel.

The diplomat noted that "all options were on the table to try and secure a deal, and that the sides were watching to see the results of the US presidential elections on Tuesday to determine how to respond."

The Egyptian proposal involved a 12-day ceasefire, during which Hamas would release four Israeli hostages and then the sides would hold talks about "a more long-lasting ceasefire." However, the movement made it clear that it would only agree to a short-term deal "that includes guarantees for a longer-term one, and the Egyptian proposal stopped short of such an assurance, given Israel’s refusal to agree."

Earlier, Al Arabiya said that the Hamas leadership is ready to accept Egypt’s proposal if Israel agrees to consider it part of a potential comprehensive deal.

Sources in Hamas told Asharq News that the group would prefer to conclude a comprehensive agreement with the Jewish state instead of separate deals.