LONDON, November 3. /TASS/. Russian units have been advancing at the fastest rate since the beginning of 2022 with the southern sector of the Ukrainian frontline about to crumble, the Guardian said.

According to the newspaper, in October, Russian forces liberated over 500 square kilometers, mostly in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). It noted that Russian troops also took over about 40 square kilometers in the Kupyansk area.

Kupiansk military-civilian mayor Andrey Besedin described the situation as "critical" and said that approximately 1,400 people were refusing to evacuate from their homes, awaiting the arrival of Russian troops. The newspaper emphasized that since the beginning of October, the situation in Kupyansk has become dramatically worse for Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian servicemen told the Guardian that Russian forces outnumber them in artillery, military hardware and personnel.