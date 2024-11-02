Iran has hundreds of missiles capable of inflicting severe damage Israel — WSJ

NEW YORK, November 2. /TASS/. Despite the recent Israeli strike, Iran retains missile capabilities that pose a serious threat to Israel's defense systems, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing Western officials.

According to the newspaper, Iranian ballistic missiles could cause significant damage to Israeli targets if they manage to bypass the country’s air defenses.

The article states that the Israeli attack has compromised the air defense systems protecting key Iranian facilities. Therefore, in responding to Israel, Iran must consider the possibility of a severe retaliation from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which could include strikes on energy infrastructure or nuclear sites.

On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile strike against Israel in retaliation for the assassination of key officials from Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Israel has pledged to respond to this attack.

On October 26, the IDF reported targeting military sites within Iran in response to "numerous continuous attacks." The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force stated that military facilities in Ilam, Tehran, and Khuzestan provinces were struck, although the damage was limited and air defenses successfully intercepted most of the incoming attacks. At least four Iranian servicemen and one civilian were killed in the Israeli strikes.